Jun 28, 2024
Pakistan

Central Asian states can be beneficiary of CPEC: Aleem

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov called on Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, here on Thursday.

They both discussed various matters of mutual interest including the proposed visit of the president of Azerbaijan to Pakistan in days to come.

Federal Minister Aleem Khan said that Pakistan wants to promote bilateral trade and business activities with all the countries of Central Asia for which practical efforts have already been initiated. He indicated that the states of Central Asia can be a beneficiary of Pak-China corridor “CPEC” which will significantly increase economic activities in the region.

Federal Minister Aleem Khan apprised Ambassador of Azerbaijani Farhadov about his recent visit to Central Asia and the trade agreements held at the Ten Shen Conference in Tajikistan.

Ambassador Farhadov expressed his gratitude to Aleem Khan for offering the promotion of bilateral cooperation and said that there is a large capacity for manpower from Pakistan in various fields of professional expertise for which steps would be welcomed.

Farhadov reiterated his determination that Pakistan and Azerbaijan will increase bilateral cooperation in various fields and in this regard, the visit of the president of Azerbaijan to Pakistan will be a milestone.—PR

Abdul Aleem Khan CPEC Khazar Farhadov Azerbaijan to Pakistan

