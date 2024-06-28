AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 144,053 tonnes of cargo comprising 87,854 tonnes of import cargo and 26,199 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 87,854 comprised of 71,611 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,106 tonnes of Rock Phosphate &5,137 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 26,199 comprised of 21,149 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 5,050 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 04 ships namely, Cosco New York, MscAvni, Gfs Juno & Mt Sargodha berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Dimitris Y, One Matrix, Mt Shalamar & Sea Affluencea sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile six more ships, Alora, V-Due, Express Athens, Maersk Cairo, Ullswater and Clipper Barolo scheduled to load/offload Rice, Corn, Container, LPG and Coal also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of four ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them none of ships left the port on today June 27, 2024.

Cargo volume of 27,609 tonnes, comprising 19,993 tonnes imports cargo and 7,616 tonnes export cargo carried in 451 Containers (3 TEUs Imports and 448 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Alora, Clipper Barolo, Express Athens and Maersk Cairo & two more ships, Wan Hai-316 and Southern Anoa scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal, Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at respectively MW2, PIBT, QICT and MW1 on today 27th June, while three more ships, MSC Positano, CMA CGM Musset and Simaisma with container and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 28th June, 2024.

