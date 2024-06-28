AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-28

OPDs condition in govt hospitals now getting better: ministers

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

LAHORE: Commending the vice-chancellors, principals and medical superintendents for performing duties in the OPDs of all government hospitals, the provincial Health ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir said that the condition of OPDs in government hospitals are now getting better.

Both the ministers chaired an important meeting regarding the performance of government hospitals during which a detailed review of the treatment of the patients was made. All the vice-chancellors, principals and MS gave a briefing in this regard.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the sad incident of Sahiwal Medical College should not have been happened.

“We will not compromise on the honour of vice-chancellors, principals and medical superintendents. Patients coming to government hospitals should not face any difficulty. All the hospitals management has been instructed to impose absenteeism on staff who are not on duty,” he said.

He added that efforts have been made to improve the conditions of government hospitals during the last three months.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said that if the doctors are serious about resolving their problems, they should end the protest first.

“The government is ready to hold talk with the protesting doctors but there will be no talk to anyone in the atmosphere of protest, as the rights of patients are the first priority,” he said.

Imran Nazir said that those who challenge the writ of the state will not be tolerated. He said that immediate extension is being given to all ad hoc doctors in the primary and secondary healthcare department. We appreciate the role played by senior doctors, professors in opening OPDs in all hospitals, he said. He added that they are not against doctors; the culture of strikes in government hospitals should be ended.

In the meeting, professors, vice-chancellors, medical superintendents gave their suggestions to make OPD more functional.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan said that the slip counter should not be closed in any government hospital. It may be added that on the call of the Young Doctors Association (YDA), the doctors are on strike since June 15, disrupting medical services across government hospitals. This has caused inconvenience to the patients approaching government hospitals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OPDs govt hospitals

Comments

200 characters

OPDs condition in govt hospitals now getting better: ministers

NA may approve budget today

Various Divisions: NA approves 9 demands for grants worth Rs145.32bn

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate record $918m in May

CDWP clears 26 uplift projects

ECC decides to establish pension funds from July 1

OICCI says has identified ‘critical anomalies’

EPQL seeks to buy low BTU gas from PPL’s Kandhkot field

Govt-owned LPG company: Vitol wins tender

Power tariff hike, loadshedding: Consumers heap criticism on Nepra at hearing

Petrol, HSD prices likely to increase

Read more stories