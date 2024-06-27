AIRLINK 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 26, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 27 Jun, 2024 08:46am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PTI files application in SC to become party in reserved seats case

Read here for details.

  • Omar Ayub demands Imran Khan’s release before talks with govt

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz approves joint venture to transfer Chinese industries to Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • ‘Leveraging Dubai’s business-friendly environment’: Treet Corp incorporates subsidiary with DET

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan questions timing after US lawmakers call for probe into general elections

Read here for details.

  • Balochistan minister announces arrest of 2 high-value TTP commanders

Read here for details.

