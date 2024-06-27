BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 26, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PTI files application in SC to become party in reserved seats case
- Omar Ayub demands Imran Khan’s release before talks with govt
- PM Shehbaz approves joint venture to transfer Chinese industries to Pakistan
- ‘Leveraging Dubai’s business-friendly environment’: Treet Corp incorporates subsidiary with DET
- Pakistan questions timing after US lawmakers call for probe into general elections
- Balochistan minister announces arrest of 2 high-value TTP commanders
