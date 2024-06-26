AIRLINK 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.35%)
Pakistan

Omar Ayub demands Imran Khan’s release before talks with govt

BR Web Desk Published June 26, 2024 Updated June 26, 2024 07:49pm

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday conditioned the dialogue with the government to the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including party founder Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

“The environment for political dialogue will be conducive when my prime minister is released. The dialogue will happen when my prisoners are freed,” Ayub said in response to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s call for dialogue in the National Assembly.

The Speaker of the National Assembly intervened and requested the Opposition Leader to maintain decorum, but Omar Ayub continued, stressing his right to respond.

He further emphasised the need for respect, stating, “This house can only function when our respect is acknowledged.”

Ayub demanded the release of PTI leaders and workers who have been arrested or detained, including Yasmin Rashid and Mahmoud Rashid, accusing the government of mistreatment.

He also highlighted the case of Hassan Niazi, arguing that the government’s actions against him constitute an injustice.

The Speaker intervened again, suggesting Ayub had made his point. However, the opposition leader continued, highlighting that Imran Khan was being held in a death cell while previous detainees had access to air conditioning.

