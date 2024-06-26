Balochistan minister announces arrest of 2 high-value TTP commanders

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langau announced on Wednesday the arrest of two high-value commanders of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Nasrullah alias Maulvi Mansoor and Idris alias Irshad.

Addressing a presser, the minister showed a video confession of Nasrullah in which the terrorist detailed his activities since he joined TTP in 2007, including attacks on various checkposts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Nasrullah also said he worked with a Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) member in January.

The home minister said that TTP and the BLA were working together to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan with India as their single investor.

Pakistan urges UNSC to push Taliban to halt TTP’s attacks

“India is behind terrorist attacks in the country and provides financial support to the militants,” he said.

“The TTP say they will bring an Islamic system. On the other hand, the BLA are their ideological opposites. Their nexus only means that their investor is the same who is using them from two angles.

“There is no doubt that Research and Analysis Wing is funding them.”

The presser by the minister comes after federal cabinet approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam which is a reinvigorated and re-energised national counter-terrorism drive.