AIRLINK 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.45%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DFML 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 90.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.19%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
HBL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.89%)
HUBC 166.50 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (1.7%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.63%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.89%)
MLCF 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 137.99 Increased By ▲ 9.18 (7.13%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 119.00 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.01%)
PRL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.69%)
PTC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.92%)
SEARL 57.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.42%)
SNGP 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
SSGC 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.63%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TRG 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.38%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.06%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 71.7 (0.87%)
BR30 26,682 Increased By 268 (1.01%)
KSE100 78,459 Increased By 518.1 (0.66%)
KSE30 25,465 Increased By 277.5 (1.1%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Balochistan minister announces arrest of 2 high-value TTP commanders

  • Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langau says TTP and the BLA were working together to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan with India
BR Web Desk Published 26 Jun, 2024 01:44pm

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langau announced on Wednesday the arrest of two high-value commanders of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Nasrullah alias Maulvi Mansoor and Idris alias Irshad.

Addressing a presser, the minister showed a video confession of Nasrullah in which the terrorist detailed his activities since he joined TTP in 2007, including attacks on various checkposts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Nasrullah also said he worked with a Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) member in January.

The home minister said that TTP and the BLA were working together to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan with India as their single investor.

Pakistan urges UNSC to push Taliban to halt TTP’s attacks

“India is behind terrorist attacks in the country and provides financial support to the militants,” he said.

“The TTP say they will bring an Islamic system. On the other hand, the BLA are their ideological opposites. Their nexus only means that their investor is the same who is using them from two angles.

“There is no doubt that Research and Analysis Wing is funding them.”

The presser by the minister comes after federal cabinet approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam which is a reinvigorated and re-energised national counter-terrorism drive.

terrorists TTP terrorists

Comments

200 characters

Balochistan minister announces arrest of 2 high-value TTP commanders

Aurangzeb issues warning to retailers

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s Interloop to invest over $92mn on production, energy expansion

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

Historic receivables, payments: KE urges PD to help settle the dispute

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: PPRA board to consider aviation ministry’s proposal today

Read more stories