Pakistan questions timing after US lawmakers call for probe into general elections

In response to a US resolution calling for a probe into Pakistan’s general elections, Islamabad on Wednesday said the timing and context of the resolution “does not align well with the positive dynamics” of the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The statement comes mere hours after the United States House of Representatives voted on Tuesday in favour of an impartial investigation into the general elections held this year in February in Pakistan.

“Pakistan has taken note of the passage of the House Resolution 901 by the U.S. House of Representatives on June 25,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Wednesday. “We believe that the timing and context of this particular resolution does not align well with the positive dynamics of our bilateral ties, and stems from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan.”

“Pakistan, as the world’s second-largest parliamentary democracy and fifth-largest democracy overall, is committed to the values of constitutionalism, human rights and rule of law in pursuance of our own national interest.

“We believe in constructive dialogue and engagement based on mutual respect and understanding. Such resolutions are therefore neither constructive nor objective. We hope that the U.S Congress will play a supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-U.S ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both our peoples and countries,” the statement added.

House Resolution 901

A total of 368 US lawmakers had earlier voted in favour of the the resolution which called for “full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities in Pakistan’s February 2024 election.”

The resolution condemned “attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan’s participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, violence, arbitrary detention, restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunications, or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights”.

It also urged the government to uphold democratic and electoral institutions, human rights, and the rule of law. It asked the government to respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, “freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, and speech of the people of Pakistan”.

Questions have been raised about the fairness of the February 8 election both inside Pakistan as well as in major foreign capitals.

The United States, Britain and the European Union separately expressed concerns about Pakistan’s electoral process and urged a probe into reported irregularities back then.

The main battle in the elections was between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s party and candidates backed by ex-prime minister Imran Khan who is currently incarcerated.

Both declared victory separately.

Elections were held for 265 seats in the national assembly and a political party needed 133 seats for a simple majority.

Subsequently, Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the new prime minister after his party PML-N formed an alliance with PPP.

Text of House Resolution 901

Resolved, That the House of Representatives—

(1) affirms its strong support for democracy in Pakistan, including free and fair elections reflecting the will of the people of Pakistan;

(2) calls on the President and the Secretary of State to work with the Government of Pakistan to ensure democracy, human rights, and the rule of law are upheld;

(3) urges the Government of Pakistan to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law, and respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, freedom of press, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech of the people of Pakistan;

(4) condemns attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan’s participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, arbitrary detention, or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights; and

(5) condemns any effort to subvert the political, electoral, or judicial processes of Pakistan.

