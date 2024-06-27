AIRLINK 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UHS Rs2,428m budget approved

Muhammad Saleem Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

LAHORE: The 57th meeting of the Board of Governors of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), which held here on Wednesday approved a budget of Rs2,428 million for the financial year 2024-25.

The meeting was chaired by former Justice Sheikh Ahmad Farooq. An amount of Rs82 million has been allocated in the budget for research and scholarships while Rs241.9 million have been set aside for the annual development plan.

Likewise, Rs888.4 million has been allocated for the salaries of the employees. An increase of up to 25% in the salaries of the employees has also been approved, Rs10 million have been allocated for the financial assistance of the families of employees who died during service.

Moreover, Rs65 million have been allocated for the purchase of laboratory equipment while Rs50 million have been set aside for the mosque, student mart and other civil works in the Jinnah campus of the university. An amount of Rs250 million has been allocated for conducting examinations, as the UHS conducts more than 750 examinations annually.

Prof Salima Hashmi, Naeem Akhtar Sheikh, UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Registrar Kiran Fatima, Treasurer Mujahid Iqbal, along with representatives of the Specialized Healthcare and Finance departments of Punjab attended the meeting.

