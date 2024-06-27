IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul name from PCL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, ordered to remove the name of Zartaj Gul leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the Passport Control List (PCL).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri issued the directions while hearing the petition of Zartaj moved through her counsel Salahuddin advocate.

During the hearing, respondent No3 (Director General (DG) Immigration and Passports Control (I&P)) submitted the report saying the name of the petitioner (Zartaj Gul) has been placed on the “Passport Control List (PCL)” on 16.05.2024 on the recommendations of Government of the Punjab, Home Department, vide letter dated 16.05.2024 due to her involvement in following FIRs: FIR No567/23, dated 12.05.2023, U/S 16-MPO and 188/341/353/186/148/149/427 P.P.C., Police Station D.G. Khan; and FIR No.340/23, dated 09.05.2023, U/S 7-ATA/16 MPO/341/148/149/427 P.P.C., Police Station Darhma District D.G. Khan.

The petitioner’s counsel placed on record a copy of the order dated 15.02.2024, whereby, bail before arrest of the petitioner has been confirmed in case FIR No567/23, by the Court of Muhammad Azeem Sheikh, Judge Model Criminal Trial Court/Additional Sessions Judge, DG Khan and bail before arrest of the petitioner has been confirmed in case FIR No340/23, by the Court of Sheikh Muhammad Naveed Babar, Additional Sessions Judge, Dera Ghazi Khan, vide order dated 15.02.2024.

The IHC bench observed in his written order that as the petitioner has been granted bail in both the FIRs mentioned in the report submitted by respondent No.3/Director General, Immigration and Passports Control (I&P); the petitioner is neither fugitive from law nor absconder rather she is facing the trial/legal proceedings in accordance with law.

He added that it transpired that there is no plausible reason/justification for placing the name of the petitioner on the Passport Control List (PCL) and in view of the law laid down by this Court in following cases reported as: Dr. Shireen M Mazari v. Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Interior, Ministry of Interior, Islamabad and another.” (2024 MLD 1020) “Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari v. Federation of Pakistan through Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Islamabad and others.” (PLD 2019 Islamabad 316); “Dr. Joseph Wilson v. Federation of Pakistan, through Secretary Ministry of Interior and others.” (2017 PCr. L J 1569)” and others.

The judge ordered Director General, Immigration and Passports Control (I&P), to remove the name of the petitioner from the PCL within one week and submit a compliance report before the Additional Registrar (Judicial) for the perusal of this Court.

