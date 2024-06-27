AIRLINK 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-27

AVSEC assessment of IIAP in progress

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

KARACHI: The assessment of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates is currently under way at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP). The GCAA team has been evaluating various security measures at the airport, including those in place to protect Etihad Airways flights and the security protocols at the Cargo Complex of IIAP, Islamabad.

The Aviation Security (AVSEC) Directorate of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, under the leadership of Air Commodore Shahid Qadir (retd), provided a comprehensive briefing to the GCAA assessment team on the security measures being enforced.

The assessment team is expected to complete the aviation security assessment of Islamabad International Airport by June 27 (tomorrow).

uae CAA IIAP security measures Islamabad International Airport AVSEC GCAA of UAE

