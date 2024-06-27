AIRLINK 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-27

Senate body stresses need for merit-based appointments

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural meeting of the Senate Standing on Maritime Affairs, Wednesday, while stressing the need for merit-based appointments on the Board of Directors (BoD) of various organizations under the Maritime Affairs Ministry has directed the ministry to provide details of all previous appointments of the board members and chairmen.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs held here under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Faisal Vawda suggested the government to select the Board members completely on the basis of relevancy and knowledge in the subject.

Senator Vawda emphasized the committee’s commitment to collaboration with stakeholders, aiming to elevate the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to a leading role within the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) framework. He said that the panel’s vision is clear aiming at empowering the ministry to operate autonomously, free from external pressures, ensuring it becomes a revenue-generating entity focused solely on business.

The committee called for comprehensive information regarding land acquisition and any illicit activities pertaining to land occupation. Emphasizing the maritime focus of the ministry, he underscored the necessity to scrutinize instances of unauthorized land usage under the ministry’s purview over recent years. This directive signals a proactive stance towards ensuring transparency and legality in administrative practices, reflecting the committee’s commitment to upholding governance standards within the maritime sector.

