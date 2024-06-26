AIRLINK 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.35%)
Pakistan

Ready to hold talks with opposition: PM Shehbaz

BR Web Desk Published June 26, 2024 Updated June 26, 2024 03:58pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited on Wednesday the opposition to hold talks with the government for the betterment of the country.

Addressing the National Assembly, the PM said if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was having difficulties in jail, as stated by his party members, then the government was ready to hold talks and listen to them.

Recalling his incarceration, the PM said that he would not wish for others what he had to go through during his time.

PM Shehbaz says willing to talk with PTI leadership in ‘larger national interest’

He emphasised that justice should always prevail.

Regretting that his repeated offers for the charter of economy following the 2018 elections were never responded in a positive manner, the PM again invited the opposition to sit with the government to sort out the issues and take the country forward on the path of development.

Meanwhile, the NA approved 103 demands for grants pertaining to different ministries and departments for the next fiscal year.

These were moved by Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and no cut motions were moved on these demands for grants.

.

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan

