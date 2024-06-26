Ready to hold talks with opposition: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited on Wednesday the opposition to hold talks with the government for the betterment of the country.

Addressing the National Assembly, the PM said if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was having difficulties in jail, as stated by his party members, then the government was ready to hold talks and listen to them.

Recalling his incarceration, the PM said that he would not wish for others what he had to go through during his time.

He emphasised that justice should always prevail.

Regretting that his repeated offers for the charter of economy following the 2018 elections were never responded in a positive manner, the PM again invited the opposition to sit with the government to sort out the issues and take the country forward on the path of development.

Meanwhile, the NA approved 103 demands for grants pertaining to different ministries and departments for the next fiscal year.

These were moved by Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and no cut motions were moved on these demands for grants.

