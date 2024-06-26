AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-26

‘PSO Shaheen Program’ launched

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the nation’s leading Energy Company has announced the launch of the PSO Shaheen Program, a ground-breaking initiative designed to enhance women’s mobility, inclusivity, and independence.

Drawing inspiration from the profound poetry of Allama Iqbal and the strong spirit of the Shaheen bird, this program aims to unleash the untapped potential within every woman, enabling them to overcome obstacles and reach new horizons.

The PSO Shaheen Program offers comprehensive training in both car driving and bike riding, providing women with essential skills that not only foster personal growth but also open doors for professional development. This initiative goes beyond mere skill-building; it strives to create a vibrant community where women can uplift and motivate one another, share their stories, and collectively pave the way towards fulfilling their aspirations.

At the initial stage, 120 women have been selected for the driving training, with 100 participants for bike riding and 20 for car driving. Training will commence in the first week of July in Karachi and will eventually expand to other regions across the country.

This program is a testament to PSO dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment where women can thrive and achieve their fullest potential.

The PSO Shaheen Program is inclusive, reaching out to girls and women from all walks of life across Karachi.

