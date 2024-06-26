‘PSO Shaheen Program’ launched

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the nation’s leading Energy Company has announced the launch of the PSO Shaheen Program, a ground-breaking initiative designed to enhance women’s mobility, inclusivity, and independence.

Drawing inspiration from the profound poetry of Allama Iqbal and the strong spirit of the Shaheen bird, this program aims to unleash the untapped potential within every woman, enabling them to overcome obstacles and reach new horizons.

The PSO Shaheen Program offers comprehensive training in both car driving and bike riding, providing women with essential skills that not only foster personal growth but also open doors for professional development. This initiative goes beyond mere skill-building; it strives to create a vibrant community where women can uplift and motivate one another, share their stories, and collectively pave the way towards fulfilling their aspirations.

At the initial stage, 120 women have been selected for the driving training, with 100 participants for bike riding and 20 for car driving. Training will commence in the first week of July in Karachi and will eventually expand to other regions across the country.

This program is a testament to PSO dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment where women can thrive and achieve their fullest potential.

The PSO Shaheen Program is inclusive, reaching out to girls and women from all walks of life across Karachi.

