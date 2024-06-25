AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 loses another 292 points on profit-taking

BR Web Desk Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 06:03pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another negative session on Tuesday as its benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 292 points on profit-taking.

The KSE-100 saw some buying in the opening hours, hitting an intra-day high of 78,541.22.

However, bears largely dominated as they tossed the index below 78,000.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 77,940.58, down by 291.52 points or 0.37%.

“The equity market ended on a negative note with the benchmark index remaining volatile throughout the trading session,” brokerage house Ismail Iqbal Securities said in its post-market report.

Topline Securities said the market experienced a mixed day on Tuesday as the KSE-100 reached an intraday high of 78,541 points (+309 points) and an intraday low of 77,909 points (-323 points), ultimately settling the day at 77,941.

The fertiliser, foods, cement and E&P sectors made positive contributions, with ENGRO, UNITY, FATIMA, LUCK and POL collectively adding 129 points. Conversely, MCB, OGDC, and HUBC collectively lost 164 points, according to Topline Securities.

On Monday, the KSE-100 lost 578 points as investors moved to book profits.

In a key development, the bidding process for the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be held in the first week of August as authorities in Islamabad seek avenues to grab funds for the cash-starved economy.

The development came during a meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday, reported Radio Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb wrapped up discussions on the Federal Budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly, maintaining higher tax rates on the salaried group, and announcing an honoraria amounting to 3-month basic pay for the staff and officers of the National Assembly and Senate.

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. At close, the local unit settled at 278.50, a gain of Re0.12 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 292.18 million from 385.17 million a session ago.

The value of shares declined to Rs11.41 billion from Rs15.45 billion in the previous session.

Pervez Ahmed Co was the volume leader with 26.81 million shares, followed by K-Electric Ltd with 17.90 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom with 16.87 million shares.

Shares of 433 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 144 registered an increase, 219 recorded a fall, while 70 remained unchanged.

asian stocks PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies Pakistan stocks Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE-100 index kse-100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice PSX stocks

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 loses another 292 points on profit-taking

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

PIA bidding process to take place in first week of August

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to energise IBOs without population displacement: PM Shehbaz

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Sri Lanka likely to sign bilateral debt agreements on Wednesday, foreign minister says

Kremlin says ‘preparing’ for India’s Modi to visit Russia

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is ‘free’, has left UK

Read more stories