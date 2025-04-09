White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has fixed the minimum ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar from April 1 for assessment of sales tax.

In this regard, the FBR has issued an SRO 577(I)/2025 on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the said value of white crystalline sugar comes to around Rs 153 per kg.

The SRO 577(I)/2025 has superseded its Notification No SRO 1027(l) 2021, dated August 16, 2021 to fix the minimum ex-mill value of sugar.

The SRO 577(I)/2025 has fixed minimum value inclusive of Sales Tax of domestically produced white crystalline sugar. The minimum value inclusive of sales tax would be average national retail price of refined sugar last published at Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) website (weekly sensitive price indicator - SPI) before 1st and 16th of every month minus sixteen rupees for respective fortnight starting on first and 16th of every month, the notification added.

Under the rescinded SRO 1027(1)2021, the FBR had fixed Rs72.22 per kg as the ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar for the purpose of assessment of sales tax.

In 2021, the superseded SRO 1027(1)2021 was issued for the fixation of the value of the domestically-produced white crystalline sugar.

