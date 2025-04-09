AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-09

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Saudi delegation, led by Abdulrahman Al-Belushi, Deputy Minister for Mining met with Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on the sidelines of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 to discuss enhanced collaboration in the energy and minerals sectors.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan was also present.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s oil, gas, and mineral resources.

Boosting Pak-Saudi trade ties: Ahsan seeks Pakistani community’s help

Minister Malik highlighted Pakistan’s vast potential in the energy sector, particularly in minerals and mining, and reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating foreign investors through an investor friendly policy framework.

The Saudi Deputy Minister Mining lauded the successful Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum. He further said that such forum should be done every year. To which, Malik remarked that Pakistan has already pledged to make this an annual activity.

CEO of Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al Shamrani invited a team from Geological Survey of Pakistan to visit Saudi Arabia for knowledge sharing and technology cooperation.

The delegation expressed keen interest in Pakistan’s energy and mineral sectors. Discussions also revolved around joint ventures, technology transfer, and capacity-building initiatives to maximise resource extraction and sustainable development.

Minister Malik emphasised that Pakistan values its deep-rooted relations with Saudi Arabia and looks forward to increased Saudi investment in Pakistan’s energy and mining industries.

He also commended the Saudi government for its continued support and assured full cooperation from Pakistani authorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KSA Jam Kamal energy sector bilateral ties investments Pakistan and Saudi Arabia mineral resources minerals sector mining sector Commerce Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik Minister for Petroleum Abdulrahman Al Belushi

Comments

200 characters

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories