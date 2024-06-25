AIRLINK 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
BOP 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.05%)
DGKC 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
FFL 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
HBL 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
HUBC 165.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.1%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
PPL 118.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
TPLP 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
UNITY 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,315 Increased By 23.7 (0.29%)
BR30 26,642 Increased By 27.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 78,416 Increased By 183.8 (0.23%)
KSE30 25,368 Increased By 63.7 (0.25%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-25

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

NNI Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 07:01am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the law and order situation improved during PTI government in the Centre as PTI strengthened security institutes.

Addressing a press conference outside Adiala Jail after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan, CM Gandapur demanded that before the start of another military operation, all stakeholders must be taken into confidence as KP has suffered human and economic losses from the military operations.

KP CM stressed the need for talks with Afghanistan. He said now the security situation was aggravating after not talking to Afghan government.

Govt approves Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to eradicate terrorism

He said during PTI government, General Faiz Hameed remained engaged with Afghanistan.

He said Bilawal when became foreign minister travelled around the world but did not go to Afghanistan. He demanded that there should be talks so that Pakistan can move forward. KP CM said during APEX Committee meeting, there was no mention of military operation.

He said there was a discussion regarding law and order and there were talks of giving prizes but later the government named it Azm-e-Ishtehkam.

KP CM claimed that the law and order situation improved in PTI government.

He said, “We have strengthened all law enforcement agencies including CTD”.

Gandapur further said Ghani’s government in Afghanistan was against Pakistan, but Imran Khan went to Afghanistan and held talks with Kabul. He claimed during PTI government, General Faiz was engaged in Afghanistan for three years.

Later General Qamar Bajwa removed General Faiz on the advice of US or Nawaz Sharif. He said after removing General Faiz, General Bajwa got busy in eliminating PTI. He said General Bajwa committed mistake and incurred losses to the country by ousting the government of PTI. He said: “We have to fight with economic problems, our people were martyred, We want to end terrorism, we want peace”.

KP CM said: PTI founder has always called for dialogue. He said without negotiations, there will be no talks with institutions or the federal government.

He demanded PTI mandate should be retuned and a commission should be set up on May 9. Gandapur said, “there was no clarity about military operation. I want to meet Army Chief and DG ISI”.

He claimed that “Imran Khan is ready to sit for Pakistan”.

He said Rawalpindi Commissioner raised objections to the elections. Instead of probe in to the allegation, he was called crazy.

Talking about loadshedding, CM said, “We are a power-producing province, the reason of the line losses was not being discussed.

Ali Amin Gandapur LEAs CTD KP CM security situation military operation Apex Committee Azm e Ishtehkam

Comments

200 characters

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories