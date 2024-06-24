India into T20 World Cup semi-finals with 24-run win over Australia

GROS-ISLET: India beat Australia by 24 runs in St. Lucia on Monday to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a blistering 92 -- from 41 balls, including seven fours and eight sixes -- as his side posted a total of 205-5.

Australia were then held to 181-7, opener Travis Head top-scoring with 76 in an innings where left-arm paceman Arshdeep Singh took 3-37.

South Africa’s Shamsi hits out at ‘ridiculous’ T20 World Cup critics

India will now play defending champions England in Thursday's semi-final in Guyana.

Australia will fail to reach the last four if Afghanistan, who defeated them by 21 runs in a stunning upset last time out, beat Bangladesh in the concluding Group One game of the Super Eights stage later Monday.

South Africa, unbeaten in the tournament, have qualified alongside England for the semi-finals out of Group One.