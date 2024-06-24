Funeral prayer for Dolphin Force constable offered

LAHORE: The funeral prayer for Dolphin Force Constable Muhammad Adnan was held at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. The funeral prayer was attended by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Dolphin) Rana Umar Farooq, SP Headquarters Ahmad Zunair Cheema and other senior officers.

Constable Adnan was martyred by robbers’ gunfire while performing his duty. The CCPO paid tribute to the martyred constable by presenting a salute and laying a wreath on his body. A prayer was offered for his soul and a ceremonial guard of Lahore Police honoured him with a salute. The CCPO praised Adnan’s supreme sacrifice. Constable Adnan originally from Laill Village Kamahan is survived by his wife and a daughter. He was martyred during an operation against robbers in the area of Heir. The CCPO and other senior officers extended their condolences to the family and commended the constable’s dedication to duty. The CCPO also issued directives for the best possible medical treatment for Constable Zafarullah who was injured in the same encounter.

The CCPO expressed his determination to bring the criminals to justice and pledged that the welfare of Constable Adnan’s family would be the responsibility of the Police department ensuring their complete care.

