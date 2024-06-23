AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Pakistan

Opposition can present their suggestions regarding operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ in parliament, says Asif

Defence Minister Muhammad Asif said Sunday that opposition benches could raise their concerns and make suggestions...
BR Web Desk Published June 23, 2024 Updated June 23, 2024 07:44pm

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Sunday that opposition benches could raise their concerns and make suggestions regarding the launch of the “Azm-e-Istehkam” operation in the parliament, Radio Pakistan reported.

Khawaja Asif, taking the floor in the National Assembly, said the matter will also be discussed in the cabinet regarding the decision taken by the Central Apex Committee regarding the National Action Plan to launch the Azm-e-Istehkam operation.

Counter-terrorism campaign: Operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ launched

He further mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also attended the Apex Committee meeting held yesterday during which Azm-e-Istehkam was approved.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a reinvigorated and re-energized national counter-terrorism campaign by launching Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in consensus with all the stakeholders including provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was taken by the premier while presiding over a meeting of Central Apex Committee on the National Action Plan on Saturday.

According to Prime Minister’s Office, Azm-e-Istehkam will integrate and synergise multiple lines of effort to combat the menaces of extremism and terrorism comprehensively and decisively.

In the politico-diplomatic domain, efforts will be intensified to curtail the operational space for terrorists through regional cooperation.

The renewed and full-blown efforts of the armed forces will be augmented by full support from all law enforcement agencies, empowered by effective legislation to address legal voids that hinder effective prosecution of terrorism-related cases and award of exemplary punishments to them.

The campaign will be duly complemented by socioeconomic measures aimed at addressing genuine concerns of the people and creating an environment that discourages extremist tendencies. The information space will be leveraged to promote a unified national narrative in support of the campaign.

National Assembly Parliament House

