Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt approves Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to eradicate terrorism

Read here for details.

Govt to see if it can ‘protect’ Pakistan’s salaried class further, says Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

Budget: IMF hails ‘tough decisions’

Read here for details.

Interior minister directs for strict security plan for Chinese, other foreigners working in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Senate panel finalises proposals for changes in finance bill

Read here for details.

Danish FLSmidth keen to explore Pakistan’s mining sector

Read here for details.

Alarm raised over proposed taxes on mobile handsets & telecom services

Read here for details.