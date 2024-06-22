AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to see if it can ‘protect’ Pakistan’s salaried class further, says Aurangzeb

  • Finance minister says additional taxes could have been imposed, but salaried class was 'protected'
BR Web Desk Published June 22, 2024 Updated June 22, 2024 03:42pm

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the government will look at how the salaried group can be protected after new measures increased its tax burden in the recently announced Budget 2024-25.

Talking to Geo News on Thursday, the finance minister said the government tried to “ring-fence the salaried class as much as it could”.

“I agree,” said Aurangzeb as he responded to a question on taxing Pakistan’s salaried group further. “I have worked for six years, I know what the tax brackets were, what the super tax was, what CVT was imposed.

“We made a lot of effort to protect them.”

Aurangzeb said persons earning less than Rs600,000 annually remained exempted from income tax.

“We also protected the highest bracket of 35%. We could have imposed more taxes on this segment, but they were protected as we feared talent would leave the country,” he said.

“We are reviewing how much relief we can provide to the tax slabs,” he said.

The Finance Minister said as the government targets to increase its tax revenue from Rs9.4 trillion to Rs12.9 trillion, it needs to increase its revenue by Rs3.5 trillion.

“We will generate Rs1.5 trillion through additional revenue measures by removing exemptions and imposing more taxes,” he said.

Aurangzeb shared the total impact of the additional tax measures on the salaried class is around Rs70 billion out of Rs1.5-1.6 trillion.

The remarks come after the government increased tax liability for all persons earning more than Rs50,000 a month in Budget 2024-25.

Tax slabs in Finance Bill 2024 reveal that the highest impact would be on anyone earning equal to or more than Rs6 million a year (Rs500,000 a month). The tax liability for these earners increases by Rs22,500.

Interestingly, the tax increase for salaried persons earning as high as Rs12 million a year (Rs1 million a month) is also Rs22,500.

On Friday, lawmakers including allied political parties lambasted the government for imposing more taxes on the salaried class and facilitating the ‘holy cows’ – especially the real estate and agriculture sectors – through subsidies and exemptions.

Taking part in the budget debate in the National Assembly, they said that the imposition of such heavy taxes on the salaried class is simply irrational, which may lead to an acceleration of brain drain from the country.

They called for drastic changes – through incorporating the budgetary proposals from the MPs – in the federal budget to give more relief to the masses and bring the holy cows under the tax net, as this is the time to tighten the noose around the tax evaders.

Pakistan’s salaried group has seen taxation burden increase massively over the last few years as the government looks at what many call ‘soft targets’. In its attempt to increase tax-to-GDP ratio, it has often come under criticism for taxing Pakistan’s formal sectors and not going after informal sectors enough.

Pakistan Economy income tax Muhammad Aurangzeb Salaried class Salaried class tax Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters
KU Jun 22, 2024 02:41pm
Everyone agrees that we are wading into dangerous waters at the behest of corrupt FBR advisors who are only interested in protecting untaxed sectors, including black economy. Its now FBR vs Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
EQ Jun 22, 2024 03:17pm
Protection is slab would have increased with inflation. 50k is now a very low value. What is current 50k is 20k salary a few years back. So if salary is increasing with inflation bracket increases.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fahad Jun 22, 2024 03:35pm
Its just lip service.. he is proving himself incompetent
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Wasif Farooqi Jun 22, 2024 03:54pm
Why all segments of society are not taxed equally. Why those,opening courts at night in the name of Human Rights, forget their duty on equal tax rates for all Pakistanis. Where is the justice?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
FAN Jun 22, 2024 04:07pm
It's so easy to tax the salary class. Wish they had the guts to think bigger and tax the elite who will never share their wealth but will always rule over us. Nonsense
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Imran Jun 22, 2024 04:16pm
Government has completely failed in taking sensible measures to tackle the economic issues. Taxing people manifold for revenue generation. When the salary is paid tax is already deducted. When people consume electricity, Gas they are taxed. When they buy groceries they pay taxes. In return of taxes what is provided?? Poor sanitation, no facility of drinkable water. Poor transportation infrastructure.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Maqbool Jun 22, 2024 04:30pm
Why can’t retirees, who have paid Tax all their working lives be included along with Salaries brackets instead of being bracketed with AOPs ? Better still one bracket for all single Tax payers
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Govt to see if it can ‘protect’ Pakistan’s salaried class further, says Aurangzeb

Govt assailed for further taxing the salaried class

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Danish FLSmidth keen to explore Pakistan’s mining sector

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

37,551 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says

Russia launches ‘massive’ attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

Read more stories