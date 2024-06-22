AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Danish FLSmidth keen to explore Pakistan’s mining sector

BR Web Desk Published 22 Jun, 2024 02:39pm

FLSmidth, a Danish multinational technology company, has expressed interest in Pakistan’s mining sector.

The development came during a meeting between H.E Jakob Linulf, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan and Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik.

As per a statement released on Saturday, the Danish envoy expressed the interest of Danish company FLSmidth in the mining sector.

The company, which provides the global mining and cement industries with equipment and services worldwide. is already working in cement industry of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister ensured full support to the upcoming visit of CEO of FLSmidth to Pakistan in September and anticipated bolstering cooperation between both the countries.

“Pakistan can benefit from Danish expertise in green energy,’’ said Malik.

’’In this regard, opportunities for energy transition and biomass should be explored together,“ he added.

The mining sector in Pakistan is an important part of the country’s economy, contributing to industrial and economic growth, but remains engulfed in various challenges including regulatory challenges, including bureaucratic hurdles, security concerns and poor infrastructure.

However, in recent months, Pakistan’s mining industry has come under the spotlight, with a number of international companies expressing interest to explore the relatively untapped sector.

Last month, a Chinese company Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC) Tongstin Resources expressed deep interest in increasing its investment in the mineral and mining sector in Pakistan.

The MCCT submitted a proposal of establishing a mineral industrial park in Pakistan which consists of copper/ lead/ zinc refining and deep processing, giving more value addition to the mineral products.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian mining company Manara Minerals also remain in talks with Islamabad for buying a stake in Pakistan’s Reko Diq gold and copper mine.

The Reko Diq area in Balochistan holds one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits globally. The Saindak Copper-Gold Project, also in Balochistan, has been operational for several years.

