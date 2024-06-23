AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Pakistan

‘Violence against children, women on the rise’

Recorder Report Published 23 Jun, 2024 02:50am

LAHORE: Punjab Police Lodhran has arrested the main accused involved in the torture inflicted upon 12-year-old domestic worker Ayesha Bibi by swift action. Inspector General Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, took notice of the incident and directed immediate legal action.

IG Punjab stressed that violence against children and women is our red line; perpetrators will not be spared, provision of justice will be ensured to affected girl and family. Following IG Punjab’s directive, the affected girl has been transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.

A case has been registered against the accused based on the complaint of the girl’s mother at Lodhran City Police Station. District Police Officer Kamran Mumtaz and SP Investigation Naseer Javaid Rana visited the scene of the incident. DPO Lodhran Kamran Mumtaz assured cooperation with the girl’s family and emphasized that her health and recovery will be closely monitored.

