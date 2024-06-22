AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
PM Shehbaz calls for unity against terrorism in apex committee meeting

June 22, 2024

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that it was hard to imagine a strong economy in an unstable country and urged all stakeholders to unite against terrorism, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while addressing the meeting of the National Action Plan (NAP) Apex Committee.

He said terrorism in the country was a complicated matter and it was “our collective responsibility to ensure the writ of the state.”

The meeting discussed security measures being taken for the protection of foreigners, especially Chinese, in Pakistan, and the overall security situation of the country.

All chief ministers, governors, chief secretaries, interior minister, defence minister, military officials and others joined the meeting.

The prime minister said the personnel of the armed forces have been rendering sacrifices in the war on terrorism and also registered successes which have no precedence.

He, however, emphasized the armed forces are not solely responsible for fighting this scourge. He said the federal and provincial governments as well as all the institutions will have to play their part.

The prime minister held out a firm assurance to provide the necessary equipment and resources to the security forces in the fight against terrorism. He said legislation will also be done to strengthen the hands of the law enforcement agencies. He said we will also have to counter fake news and disinformation through legislation.

The premier underlined the need for greater coordination and harmony amongst the institutions to achieve concrete results and ensure long-term stability.

Shehbaz noted that there should also be clarity of purpose in political and religious ranks in the war against terrorism. This is our war and we have to fight it to protect our future generations. He said we have to move forward with consensus and mutual consultation whilst rising above political differences to achieve our goal.

The PM said kinetic response is not the only solution to this menace but we also have to undertake non-kinetic measures to counter the narrative of terrorists.

Shehbaz stressed active diplomacy with the regional countries in order to tighten the noose around the terrorists.

