Pak-US counter- terrorism dialogue in Washington

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States will hold counterterrorism dialogue in Washington this week to discuss collaboration to counter regional and global threats, and enhance cooperation to prevent and counter violent extremism and combat terrorism financing.

Director General, Counterterrorism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abdul Hameed will lead the Pakistani delegation to the three-day talks in Washington to be held on May 8-10, while the US side will be led by senior State Department officials dealing with counterterrorism matters, diplomatic sources said.

The first round of the Pakistan-U.S. Counterterr-orism Dialogue was held on March 6, 2023, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad in which the two sides discussed the counterterrorism landscape in Pakistan and the broader region, with a focus on areas where the United States and Pakistan can better collaborate to counter regional and global threats, improve cooperation, prevent and counter violent extremism, and combat terrorism financing.

During the talks, the two sides had agreed to increase dialogue on these topics and continue discussing paths to restart or introduce counterterrorism programs to assist Pakistan’s efforts to better counter all forms of violent extremism.

