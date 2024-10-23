AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.52%)
DFML 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.48%)
FCCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
FFBL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.23%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 106.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.18%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.84%)
KOSM 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
NBP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.35%)
OGDC 168.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.19%)
PAEL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-12.39%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.5%)
PRL 23.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SEARL 64.75 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (5.32%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.11%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
TRG 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.25%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,347 Increased By 123.7 (1.34%)
BR30 28,113 Increased By 346.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 87,195 Increased By 728 (0.84%)
KSE30 27,397 Increased By 234 (0.86%)
Markets

Oil slips 1% on large build in US crude stocks; market watches Middle East

Reuters Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 09:39pm

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after data showed U.s. crude inventories rose by more than expected even as refining activity rebounded, though futures remained up about 2% this week as traders factored in continuing conflict in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.26, or 1.7%, to $74.78 a barrel by 11:08 a.m. (1508 GMT) U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures shed $1.2, or 1.7%, to $70.54.

Oil had settled higher in the previous two sessions, paring last week’s losses of more than 7%. Those declines stemmed from worries about Chinese demand and some easing concerns around Middle East oil supply being disrupted, but investor sentiment appeared to reverse at the start of this week.

In the U.S., crude inventories rose by 5.5 million barrels to 426 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 18, the Energy Information Administration said, exceeding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 270,000-barrel rise. Gasoline inventories also rose last week while distillate stockpiles fell.

“As we continue to gradually exit from peak refinery maintenance at the start of the month, refinery runs have climbed back above 16 million bpd after bottoming out two weeks ago,” said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler.

Oil rises as Middle East war rages

The impact of the crude stocks build on prices was countered somewhat by persistent concerns over potential oil supply risk from conflict in the Middle East.

“The market continues to wait for Israel’s response to Iran’s missile attack,” ING analysts said on Wednesday, adding that Tuesday’s price strength was possibly because of the lack of any outcome from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest visit to Israel.

Blinken pushed on Wednesday for a halt to fighting between Israel and militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah, but heavy Israeli air strikes on a Lebanese port city Tyre demonstrated that there was no respite.

“Market participants priced for the Middle East conflict to drag for longer, with a ceasefire deal potentially seeing some gridlock,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

