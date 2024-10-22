Late filers to pay surcharge for ATL enrolment: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will include names of late-filers of income tax returns in the FBR’s Active Taxpayer’s List (ATL) after payment of specified surcharge.

The FBR has issued S.R.O.1635(I)/2024 to amend Income Tax Rules here on Monday.

Through this notification, the FBR will include name of a person in the Active Taxpayers List (ATL), who will file return for the latest tax year, by the due date or extended due date by the Commissioner or due date extended by the Board.

The notification revealed that a person’s name shall be included in the ATL, if he files return of income tax for the latest tax year, by the due date specified in section 118 or by the due date as extended under section 119 by the Commissioner or by the due date as extended by the Board under section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

The FBR explained that the “latest tax year” means the tax year last completed before the date on which return is filed and shall include the tax year previous to that year in case the due date or extended due date for filing of return for the last completed year has not expired.

In case a person files his income tax return for the latest tax year, after the due date or extended due date as mentioned in sub rule (1), his name shall be included in the active taxpayer’s list, if he pays surcharge as specified in proviso to clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 182A of the Income Tax Ordinance.

The name of a company or an association of persons, whose return is not due to be filed because of incorporation or formation of such company or association of persons after the 30th day of June relevant to the latest tax year, shall be included in the active taxpayers’ list, FBR added.

The FBR will include name of a person in the Active Taxpayers List (ATL), where such person has filed return in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Central Board of Revenue or Gilgit Baltistan Council Board of Revenue.

