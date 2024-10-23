President Zardari appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as next CJP

President Asif Ali Zardari appointed on Wednesday Justice Yahya Afridi as the next chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Justice Afridi has been appointed for a fixed three-year term starting on October 26, as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

His appointment was made in accordance with Articles 175A(3), 177, and 179 of the Constitution.

He will take over from incumbent CJP Qazi Faez Isa who will retire on October 25.

A day ago, Special Parliamentary Committee, comprising government and opposition members, had nominated Justice Afridi for the post of CJP.

After CJP Isa, senior most judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was set to become the next CJP.

However, after the Constitution (26th Amendment) Act, 2024, a 12-member parliamentary committee was to select the new CJP from a panel of the three most senior SC judges.

On Tuesday, the committee sent its recommendation for Yahya Afridi to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which was later approved by the president.

Justice Afridi

Justice Afridi received his early education at Aitchison College, Lahore and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from Government College Lahore.

He obtained his Masters of Arts degree in Economics from Punjab University, Lahore.

Justice Afridi became a Judge of Peshawar High Court (PHC) in 2010 and joined as a judge of SC in 2018.

Justice Afridi became the first judge from the Federally Administered Tribal Area to assume the office of the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court when he took oath on 30th December 2016.

He served until his elevation as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on 28th June 2018.