AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.52%)
DFML 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.48%)
FCCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
FFBL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.23%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 106.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.18%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.84%)
KOSM 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
NBP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.35%)
OGDC 168.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.19%)
PAEL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-12.39%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.5%)
PRL 23.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SEARL 64.75 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (5.32%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.11%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
TRG 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.25%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,347 Increased By 123.7 (1.34%)
BR30 28,113 Increased By 346.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 87,195 Increased By 728 (0.84%)
KSE30 27,397 Increased By 234 (0.86%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hezbollah confirms Hashem Safieddine, heir apparent to Nasrallah, killed in Israeli attack

Reuters Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 07:51pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIRUT: Hashem Safieddine, the top Hezbollah official widely expected to succeed slain secretary general Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli attack, the group said on Wednesday.

Hezbollah confirmed that Safieddine was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Safieddine had been running Hezbollah alongside its deputy secretary general Naim Qassem since Nasrallah’s assassination and was expected to be formally elected as its next secretary general, although no official announcement had yet been made.

A relative of Nasrallah, Safieddine had sat on the group’s Jihad Council - the body responsible for its military operations. He was also head of its executive council, overseeing Hezbollah’s financial and dministrative affairs.

Israel says killed Nasrallah’s apparent successor in Beirut strike

Safieddine assumed a prominent role speaking for Hezbollah during the year of hostilities with Israel that ultimately led to his death, addressing funerals and other events that Nasrallah had long been unable to attend for security reasons.

His killing further erodes the group’s top leadership as Israeli strikes pummel Lebanon’s south, eastern Bekaa Valley and southern suburbs of Beirut - all Hezbollah strongholds - and the group seeks to push back Israeli ground incursions.

Hezbollah MENA Israeli strikes Hezbollah group Israeli airstrikes Israeli attacks Hashem Safieddine

Comments

200 characters

Hezbollah confirms Hashem Safieddine, heir apparent to Nasrallah, killed in Israeli attack

KSE-100 hits record high, surges past 87,000 amid energy sector rally

Pakistan to explore international capital markets in due course, says Aurangzeb

President Zardari appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as next CJP

Majority expect up to 200bps reduction in key policy rate in upcoming MPC meeting, AHL survey finds

Oil slips 1% on large build in US crude stocks; market watches Middle East

Rupee stable against US dollar

OGDCL finds new gas reserves in Sindh

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

Bushra Bibi granted bail in state gifts case, says PTI

Read more stories