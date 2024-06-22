Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Five soldiers martyred in Kurram IED blast: ISPR

Chinese minister commends Pak Army for ensuring security of CPEC projects in meeting with COAS

Pakistan’s REER index down 3.62% MoM in May, now stands at 100.67

FY2024-25: Balochistan govt presents Rs955.6bn provincial budget

Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $270mn in May 2024

China determined to build upgraded version of CPEC with Pakistan: senior Chinese minister

