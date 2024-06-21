AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Pakistan

Chinese minister commends Pak Army for ensuring security of CPEC projects in meeting with COAS

BR Web Desk Published 21 Jun, 2024 07:31pm

Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Liu Jianchao on Friday acknowledged Pakistan armed forces’ support in providing security to Chinese nationals and development projects in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Both discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and stability and reviewed progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Liu Jianchao highlighted that he is visiting Pakistan as a follow-up to the successful meetings between the leadership of the two countries in China.

He emphasised the significance of the longstanding brotherly relations between the two nations and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved on CPEC, reiterating China’s commitment to its timely completion.

The visiting dignitary also commended Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, acknowledging the support of the Pakistan Armed Forces in providing security to Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan.

In the meeting, the COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the strategic partnership with China and pledged full support for implementing CPEC, a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

