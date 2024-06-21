AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Pakistan

China determined to build upgraded version of CPEC with Pakistan: senior Chinese minister

  • Minister of Central Committee of the International Department of Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao meets Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
BR Web Desk Published June 21, 2024 Updated June 21, 2024 03:37pm

Minister of Central Committee of the International Department of Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao said on Friday that China is determined to build upgraded version of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Pakistan.

Addressing a joint presser along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the chinese official expressed satisfaction at the steady pace of CPEC, and added that China would extend full cooperation to Pakistan for the timely implementation of all ongoing and new CPEC projects in Pakistan.

He said that the determination of our leaders to strengthen the All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with Pakistan sends out a clear political signal to the rest of the world that “Pak-China relationship is unbreakable”.

PM Shehbaz tells Chinese investors Pakistan taking measures to improve governance

Jianchao added that to facilitate people to people exchanges, China will invite outstanding young people and people from media on yearly basis.

He underscored that China is committed to working with Pakistan to add further substance and scope to bilateral ties.

Earlier, the Chinese official met FM Dar where they both agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level engagements and to further enhance communication on important regional and global issues.

“The Deputy Prime Minister said that Pakistan and China are all-weather friends, strategic partners and trusted neighbours who have always supported each other on their respective core interests,” Foreign Office said in a statement today.

The press release further said during their meeting, the deputy PM said that Pakistan-China relations and CPEC enjoyed full support and confidence of all political parties in Pakistan as it has opened up new vistas of progress, prosperity and development.

The Chinese official arrived in Pakistan on Thursday to co-chair the 3rd Meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM), focusing on the progress of CPEC projects.

Established in 2019, the JCM of Political Parties on CPEC is a regular consultation mechanism between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.

Previous meetings were held on March 19, 2019 in Beijing and on August 20, 2020 virtually.

As per a FO press release, Jianchao will also call on the senior civil and military leadership of Pakistan.

Comments

KU Jun 21, 2024 04:06pm
Chinese minister frankly told the govt & Co. to improve security n be wary of external pressure amongst changing global trade n investment, n CPEC benefits for Pakistan. Are we ashamed, or listening?
Usman Jun 21, 2024 04:20pm
Condition is that Imran khan stays behind bars.so there will be peace in the country
