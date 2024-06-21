SAU announces new campus, experimental seed farm

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has announced the launch of two major projects, the establishment of a new campus in Malir, Karachi, to produce graduates aligned with industry needs, and the development of an experimental farm for pure seeds in Setharja, Khairpur District.

These announcements were made by Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri during Eid-Milan meeting with the university's academic and administrative heads.

Dr Marri highlighted that over the past three and a half years, the budget allocation from the Sindh government has increased tenfold, allowing the university to overcome its financial crisis gradually.

Significant improvements have been made to the university's infrastructure, classrooms, and laboratories, and several projects have been initiated in collaboration with international and national institutions.

Dr Marri emphasized that this year, a new campus will be established in Malir, Karachi, to introduce degree programmes that meet industry requirements. Additionally, an experimental field will be developed in Setharja, Khairpur, to focus on the production of pure seeds.

He also mentioned that the accreditation of degree programmes at the Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology is in its final stages. This year, approximately 50% of the university’s departments are expected to be classified in the top categories according to HEC rankings.

Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, Dr Inayatullah Rajper, praised Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri for establishing several new departments under the University Act, which has earned national and international recognition for the university.

Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, Dr Altaf Sial, noted that Sindh Agriculture University is becoming one of the top universities in the country. The university is transitioning to solar energy, and significant infrastructural developments have been made within the faculties.

Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi highlighted that the Vice Chancellor’s focus on administrative training and fostering a friendly environment has increased the sense of responsibility among the staff.

Other speakers at the event included Dr Zia-ul-Hasan Shah, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano, Dr Aijaz Soomro, Dr Muharram Qambrani, Dr Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Riasat Ali Kubar, Mumtaz Ahmed Jakhro, Ahmed Khan Mangi, and others.

Attendees included Dean of Crop Protection Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Dean of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Dr Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Waheed Murad Shah, and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024