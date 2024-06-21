Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
‘CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wifi’ services extended

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wifi” services have been launched at 100 additional points of Lahore by extending the scope of free Wifi service in Lahore.

Punjab Safe City Authority has activated and enhanced “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wifi” service from 100 points up to 200 points. Free Wifi service has been started in Manga Mandi, Multan Road, Bund Road, Chung, Shah Pur Kanjran, Sundar, Valencia, Maraka and in other areas. Under the digital Punjab vision, an emergency free Wifi service is being provided for the citizens.

Through this service, police and family members can be contacted in an emergency situation. Women Safety App, Punjab Police App and Whats App can be used through free wifi service. The police and family members can be contacted via Whats App call or message through this service. The range of every free wifi device is up to 300 feet from the relevant point in Lahore.

Moreover, the CM termed the success of Zero Waste Mission continuously for 72 hours on Eid-ul-Adha as a great example of collaboration.

