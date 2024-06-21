Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Registering businesses, quick services’ delivery: Govt seeks Huawei’s assistance

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: The government wants Huawei to assist in launching a one-stop service platform for registering businesses and quick services delivery to citizens.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huawei, Pakistan Ethan Sun called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, here on Thursday.

Views were exchanged on digitalisation, IT and Telecom infrastructure and skills development during the meeting.

Fatima said that the present government is taking effective steps for the promotion of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the country.

She said under the vision of the prime minister of Pakistan, the youth of the country are being given training in information technology, urging Huawei to equip teachers and students of schools, colleges and universities with digital skills besides imparting training to government employees.

She said that on the directives of the prime minister, special focus is on the safety of Chinese working in Pakistan, adding that Huawei should come forward for establishing safe cities in Pakistan.

The initiation of smart healthcare programme for the people living in far-flung areas especially AJK was also deliberated in the meeting.

The CEO Huawei said Huawei will play role in the promotion of ICT and digital economy in Pakistan.

