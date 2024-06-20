Jun 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-20

Yuan steady at 7-month low

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2024 06:01am

HONG KONG: China’s yuan was little changed near seven-month lows against the US dollar on Wednesday, as a vow by the central bank to prevent the yuan fluctuating too much partially offset weak sentiment.

China will stick to a supportive monetary policy stance and “resolutely prevent the exchange rate overshooting”, People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng told the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Zhu Hexin, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), told the same Forum that China’s forex market is resilient.

By 0340 GMT, the yuan was 0.03% lower at 7.2559 to the dollar after trading in a range of 7.2548 to 7.2564.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1159 per dollar, its weakest since Jan. 19 and 1,323 points firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

The spot yuan opened at 7.2550 per dollar and was last trading 3 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 1.97% weaker than the midpoint.

Despite the softening dollar, disappointing Chinese economic data has been weighing on the yuan’s performance.

Yuan

Comments

200 characters

Yuan steady at 7-month low

GST on infant food, milk in phases

Gandapur threatens to move IMF over dues ‘owed’ by federal govt

‘Parallel’ ministries/ deptts to be shut down: Aurangzeb

Naqvi in contact with KP CM over loadshedding issue

Banks have a year to shift clearing from London to EU: Eurex

Budget reservations: PM invites Bilawal to PM House

ATIR members: Appointments must be through open ad, selection process: IHC

Boeing CEO recognises ‘gravity’ of safety crisis but sees ‘progress’

PM appreciates UAE’s consistent support to Pakistan

Nuclear arms spending soars as global tensions swell: studies

Read more stories