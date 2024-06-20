KMU proposes Rs3.8bn surplus budget

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) has proposed a surplus budget amounting to Rs3.8 billion for the next financial year.

The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) in its 31st meeting, presided over by Vice Chancellor Meritorious Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq and attended by key members including Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, Additional Secretary Higher Education Javed Iqbal Khan, Treasurer KMU Waseem Riaz, Principal KIMS Professor Dr. Mussrat Jabeen, Director P&D Amjad Hussain, Director ORIC Dr. Zohaib Khan, Deputy Treasurer Usman Khan, Assistant Director Muhammad Asif Khan, Dr. Nowshad Asim faculty member IHPER, while Dr. Samina Durrani Director Finance HEC Islamabad, and Dr. Haider Darien attended the meeting on the zoom app, according to a statement here.

During the meeting, Vice Chancellor Meritorious Professor Dr. Zia Ul Haq welcomed the participants.

The minutes of the previous Finance and Planning meeting were approved, and a comprehensive discussion on the current financial year and other expenses took place.

The commitment to financial prudence and strategic planning was reiterated.

The Vice Chancellor expressed his satisfaction with the university’s financial stability, stating, “There is no economic crisis in the university.”

The committee’s discussions and deliberations led to the recommendation of this substantial budget, which will receive formal approval in the upcoming Syndicate meeting.

Dr Samina Durrani Director of Finance at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad, and KP government, commended Khyber Medical University (KMU) for its financial management.

They specifically highlighted the university’s ability to maintain a surplus budget, which indicates that KMU’s revenue exceeds its expenditures. This surplus is a strong indicator of the university’s effective financial strategies and fiscal discipline.

The recommended budget will be formally approved in the next syndicate meeting, solidifying the university’s financial strategy and ensuring continued growth and stability.

