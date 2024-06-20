PCB chief slams unruly behaviour of fan, vows support to Haris Rauf

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has slammed the unruly behaviour of cricket fan against fast bowler Haris Rauf and extended unconditional support to the fast bowler in this unfortunate incident of mass mind.

The PCB chairman also warned of legal action against the perpetrator. It may be noted that in the unfortunate incident occurred in the United States of America (USA) a cricket fan used offensive language against Haris Rauf when he was moving from the premises of a hotel. The alleged fan was, perhaps, angry at Pakistan cricket team’s early exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies & USA.

Haris Rauf was the highest wicket-taker alongside Muhammad Amir in the competition where he bagged seven wickets in four matches. He also picked 3-21 against India – a match Pakistan lost from a position of ascendency. Pakistan ended up third on the points-table with a better run-rate than the second placed USA who qualified with 5 points.

In a tweet on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi wrote: “Strongly condemn the appalling incident involving Haris Rauf. Such actions against our players are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Those who are involved must immediately apologize to Haris Rauf, failing which we will pursue legal action against the individual responsible.”

On the other hand, Haris Rauf, who completed 100 T20I wickets during the T20 World Cup, elaborated how a nasty cricket fan had insulted his family in rage. “As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitles to support or criticize us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parents or my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions.”

