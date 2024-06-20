‘IK, Qureshi not allowed to offer Eid prayers in Adiala jail’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zain Qureshi has claimed that party founding chairman Imran Khan and senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi were not allowed to offer Eidul Azha prayers in Adiala jail.

Talking to journalists, he said that both Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi were not allowed to offer Eidul Adha prayers by jail authorities at Adiala jail. “This is my second Eid without my father. He has rendered a real sacrifice. We hope that Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be released after Eid,” he added.

Zain Qureshi also addressed the cipher case, calling it political revenge.

“The Islamabad High Court has acquitted both Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the case, but then the government fabricated baseless cases related to May 9,” he lamented.

He emphasised that the PTI has never refused negotiations and that their demands include a probe into rigging in the general election and an investigation into the May 9 events.

He further mentioned that despite an invitation from the Pakistan Peoples Party to form a joint government, the PTI took a principled stand and refused to sit with it.

Commenting on the budget, he stated, “The people have not received any relief; it is an IMF-friendly budget.”

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s daughter, Mehr Banu Qureshi also claimed that both Imran Khan and her father were not allowed to offer Eid prayers and kept in their cells.

