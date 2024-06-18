AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rebounds from 8-week low on bargain hunting

Reuters Published 18 Jun, 2024 11:28am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices rose on Tuesday as bargain hunters scooped up the metal after prices hit an eight-week low, although recent weak Chinese economic activity data weighed on the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.7% to $9,729 per metric ton by 0345 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) eased 0.1% to 78,770 yuan ($10,856.59) a ton.

LME copper fell for three straight sessions to Monday, hitting its lowest level since April 18 at $9,587 in the previous session.

“The rebound from $9,600 coincided with the US equity markets getting bid. Hence, there were some bargain hunters bidding up copper at the same time and we touched above $9,750 this morning,” said a trader. Demand prospects for the industrial metal have been clouded by the latest data from China, where May industrial output growth slowed to 5.6%, missing a forecast of 6%.

Meanwhile, the premium to import copper into top consumer China remained below zero, reflecting weak physical demand.

Copper nears eight-week low on Chinese factory data

LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,507.50 a ton, nickel edged up 0.5% to $17,550, zinc climbed 0.7% to $2,836, lead increased 0.7% to $2,172, tin rose 0.8% to $32,400.

SHFE aluminium rose 0.2% to 20,460 yuan a ton, zinc advanced 1% to 23,540 yuan, lead increased 1.7% to 18,935 yuan, tin jumped 0.8% to 269,050 yuan while nickel fell 0.5% to 135,510 yuan.

Copper LME copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper rebounds from 8-week low on bargain hunting

Gaza hostilities continue despite Israeli armed forces announcement, UNRWA chief says

Hajj pilgrimage ends amid deadly Saudi heat spike

Malaysia preparing to join BRICS economic group, media report says

Indian shares hit record highs at the open

Eid-ul-Adha:PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urge nation to reaffirm commitment to values of sacrifice

Army chief condemns India’s oppression against Kashmiris

Prague extradites Indian murder plot suspect to US

NATO targets AI, robots and space tech in $1.1 billion fund

Putin to visit Kim in North Korea this week

Train crash in eastern India kills 15, injures dozens

Read more stories