Punjab governor calls on PM

LAHORE: The Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, called on Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Matters concerning Punjab province were also discussed in the meeting.

On this occasion, the two leaders also congratulated each other in advance on Eid-ul-Azha.

Earlier, Dr Syed Fayyaz Bukhari, father of “Hero of Budh Ber” Shaheed Captain Asfandyar Bukhari called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Captain Asfandyar Bukhari, who was martyred while fighting bravely against terrorists in Peshawar Budh Ber Air Base in 2015, set an example of bravery and courage.

