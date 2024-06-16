AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-16

KTBA assails FY25 federal budget

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2024 02:40am

KARACHI: The federal budget 2024-25 came under heavy criticism at a seminar hosted by the Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) on Saturday, with tax experts slamming it as excessively harsh and revenue-focused at the expense of economic growth.

Leading the charge was Abdul Qadir Memon, Chairman of the PTBA Academy of Taxation, who termed the budget measures “very harsh” and likely to create negative sentiment among taxpayers.

He predicted the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) ambitious revenue target would prove unattainable, necessitating a mini-budget down the line. “The budget takes a revenue-centric approach rather than a growth-oriented one,” Memon said. High tax rates have historically failed to foster economic development in Pakistan, he said.

Anwar Kashif Mumtaz, President PTBA, criticised the introduction of a new “late filer” category in addition to filers and non-filers. He lamented stagnation in Pakistan’s tax policy over the past two decades on issues like tax rates, broadening of the tax base, and the tax-to-GDP ratio.

Sajidullah Siddiqui, Chief Commissioner Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi defended the budget measures while acknowledging issues with the tax culture. He said 80% of the supply chain remains outside the tax net, unfairly shifting burden to complaint taxpayers.

But the drumbeat of criticism highlighted scepticism that the budget’s harsh revenue focus can truly catalyze economic documentation and growth. Speakers urged a more balanced approach promoting investment and development alongside tax collection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR KTBA Abdul Qadir Memon PTBA Budget 2024 25 federal budget 2024 25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

KTBA assails FY25 federal budget

Salaried class contributes Rs375bn to kitty, says FBR chief

‘E-Office to provide better public services, ensure transparency’

Senate panel puts off major budgetary proposal

FCA for May: Rs3.41/unit +ve adjustment sought

Sindh CM demands a new NFC award

WB approves $150m for Punjab education project

Senate panel endorses phase-wise ST on local infant nutrition, milks

SRB extends last date for e-filing of tax returns

Pak-Tajik SPA likely during PM’s visit

One of two Japanese climbers missing in Pakistan found dead

Read more stories