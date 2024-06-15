AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-15

Wiltrans sets record by discharging 20,300MT rock phosphate in 24 hrs

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

KARACHI: Wiltrans, a subsidiary of Associated Maritime Services, on Friday announced the successful handling of the Karachi Gateway Terminals Limited’s (KGTL’s) vessel, MV Sarocha Naree, presently discharging Rock Phosphate at Karachi Port.

This operation marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s Maritime Sector’s history, setting a new record by discharging 20,300 metric tons of Rock Phosphate in just 24 hours.

Fatima Fertiliser, one of the largest importers of Rock Phosphate in Pakistan, relies heavily on this vital mineral for the production of fertiliser. The efficiency and speed demonstrated by Wiltrans Cargo Services in this operation underscore their commitment to support key industries in Pakistan and enhancing the supply chain efficiency.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to KGTL, FG & WMA (Agent) for their exceptional cooperation and support, which were instrumental in achieving this record-breaking performance”, Saleem Rao, Chief Executive Officer, Wiltrans Cargo Services said.

This record-setting discharge operation is a testament to Wiltrans Cargo Services’ dedication to excellence and innovation in cargo handling and was not possible without professional capabilities, support and cooperation of Fatima Group, he said. By achieving this remarkable feat, the company has not only showcased its operational capabilities but also contributed to the growth and sustainability of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, he added.

Wiltrans Cargo Services remains committed to delivering exceptional service and continuously improving its operations to meet and exceed client expectations, he said. “We look forward to strengthen our partnership with KGTL and Fatima Group and continue achieving new milestones together.”

