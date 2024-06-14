AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Jun 14, 2024
Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland T20 World Cup match

AFP Published 14 Jun, 2024 08:20pm
LAUDERHILL: The start of Friday’s T20 World Cup match between the USA and Ireland was delayed as ground staff battled to remove standing water in the outfield.

South Florida has suffered heavy rain and flooding and the game on Tuesday at Lauderhill between Sri Lanka and Nepal was abandoned.

There were heavy showers earlier on Friday morning and umpires will hold their next pitch inspection at 11:30 am local.

England thrash Oman to reignite T20 World Cup campaign

Should the Group A game be abandoned, the USA would qualify for the Super Eights stage, along with group leader India, while Pakistan and Ireland would be eliminated with Canada.

