AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm trades sideways ahead of holidays; down weekly

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 05:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures traded sideways on Friday, ahead of a long weekend, as investors mulled over lower rival oil prices and a weaker ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 10 ringgit, or 0.25%, to 3,946 ringgit ($836.55) a metric ton.

The contract, however, dipped 0.73% this week to mark its second week-on-week decline.

Palm oil was seen trading sideways ahead of a long weekend as the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange will be closed on Monday for the Hari Raya Haji holiday, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

In view of slowing production in Malaysia and rising exports in June, palm prices are expected to get support around 3900 ringgit per ton, but the recovery could get capped around 4150 ringgit per ton, Bagani said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.55%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.54%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade edged down 0.8%.

Palm reverses two-day climb on lower Chicago soyoil, crude prices

The U.S. soy processing pace increased in May from a seven-month low a month earlier, as some crush plants resumed operations after seasonal downtime for maintenance and repairs and as margins improved, analysts said ahead of a National Oilseed Processors Association monthly report on Monday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices eased on Friday as markets evaluated the impact of U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer than anticipated.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.26% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm trades sideways ahead of holidays; down weekly

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 77,000 with nearly 1,000-point gain as bulls continue to dominate PSX

Sindh budget FY2024-25: CM Murad Ali Shah presents provincial budget

Million-plus begin Hajj under shadow of Israeli aggression in Gaza

LHC CJ says ‘establishment’s interference’ in judiciary to end soon

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

‘Procedural issues’ delaying Sri Lanka debt deal: IMF

Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

Senate panel informed: Upto Rs6trn tax leakage taking place annually

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

Read more stories