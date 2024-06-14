Hyundai seeks to dilute up to 17.5% stake in India unit IPO, sources say

MUMBAI/HONG KONG: South Korea’s Hyundai Motor is looking to dilute a stake of up to 17.5% in its India entity’s IPO for which it plans to file papers on Friday, aiming to raise $2.5 billion to $3 billion, said three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Hyundai, India’s second-biggest carmaker behind Maruti Suzuki, is likely to file the papers with India’s stock market regulator, the people said. Hyundai did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

There will be no issuance of new shares in the IPO, which will only see South Korean parent dilute its stake.