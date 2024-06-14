AIRLINK 81.01 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.13%)
BOP 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
DFML 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.77%)
DGKC 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.82%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 111.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.92%)
HUBC 145.80 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.54%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.54%)
OGDC 131.87 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.03%)
PAEL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.74%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
PTC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.54%)
SEARL 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.44%)
SNGP 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.49%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 64.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,056 Increased By 80 (1%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 46.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 76,817 Increased By 608.9 (0.8%)
KSE30 24,711 Increased By 272.9 (1.12%)
Business & Finance

Hyundai seeks to dilute up to 17.5% stake in India unit IPO, sources say

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 02:18pm

MUMBAI/HONG KONG: South Korea’s Hyundai Motor is looking to dilute a stake of up to 17.5% in its India entity’s IPO for which it plans to file papers on Friday, aiming to raise $2.5 billion to $3 billion, said three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Hyundai, India’s second-biggest carmaker behind Maruti Suzuki, is likely to file the papers with India’s stock market regulator, the people said. Hyundai did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Hyundai Motor, Kia Corp sign agreement with China’s Baidu on connected car technology

There will be no issuance of new shares in the IPO, which will only see South Korean parent dilute its stake.

