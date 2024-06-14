AIRLINK 81.30 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.5%)
BOP 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.52%)
DGKC 93.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
HBL 111.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.01%)
HUBC 146.12 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.77%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.96%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.54%)
OGDC 131.76 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.94%)
PAEL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
PPL 121.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
PRL 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.46%)
SEARL 60.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.42%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.61%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 64.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,062 Increased By 85.1 (1.07%)
BR30 25,670 Increased By 67.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 76,855 Increased By 646.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 24,731 Increased By 292.4 (1.2%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia’s rouble mixed as market adjusts to US sanctions

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 02:16pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s rouble was mixed in different trading markets on Friday, after US sanctions on Moscow Exchange sowed confusion across Russian financial markets and continued to limit access to reliable data.

The new US sanctions forced Russia’s leading exchange to halt dollar and euro trading, which led to a range of varying prices and spreads as trading moved over-the-counter (OTC) on Thursday, obscuring access to reliable pricing for the Russian currency.

On the interbank market, where liquidity can be low and major Russian banks that have been sanctioned by the United States cannot participate, the rouble traded at 89.20 against the dollar as of 0741 GMT.

The central bank set its official exchange rate at 88.2080 roubles per dollar for Friday.

In more liquid trading, the rouble was 0.5% higher at 88.50, according to a Reuters analysis of the over-the-counter market.

The euro was up 0.8% at 94.75. Against the yuan, the most traded foreign currency in Moscow and still available through the exchange, the rouble had firmed 0.5% to 12.17.

Russian rouble mostly unchanged against US dollar

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.4% at $82.44 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were lower, but had recovered from the months-long lows plumbed early in the previous session.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% lower at 3,161.8 points.

Russia rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russia’s rouble mixed as market adjusts to US sanctions

KSE-100 crosses 77,000 with nearly 1,000-point gain as bulls continue to dominate PSX

Senate panel informed: Upto Rs6trn tax leakage taking place annually

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

Million-plus begin Hajj under shadow of Israeli aggression in Gaza

LHC CJ says establishment’s interference in judiciary to end soon

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

‘Procedural issues’ delaying Sri Lanka debt deal: IMF

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Read more stories