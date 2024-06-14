BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 13, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Cipher case: Federal govt challenges Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood’s acquittal in SC
- Senate panel informed: Upto Rs6trn tax leakage taking place annually
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves see slight decline, stand at $9.1bn
- PM Shehbaz meets Fazl, proposes formation of committee for political dialogue
- Budget FY2024-25: Punjab govt presents Rs5.4 trillion ‘tax-free’ budget
- Post-budget presser: govt wants to enhance tax-to-GDP ratio to 13% in 3 years, says Aurangzeb
