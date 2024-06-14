Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Cipher case: Federal govt challenges Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood’s acquittal in SC

Read here for details.

Senate panel informed: Upto Rs6trn tax leakage taking place annually

Read here for details.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves see slight decline, stand at $9.1bn

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz meets Fazl, proposes formation of committee for political dialogue

Read here for details.

Budget FY2024-25: Punjab govt presents Rs5.4 trillion ‘tax-free’ budget

Read here for details.

Post-budget presser: govt wants to enhance tax-to-GDP ratio to 13% in 3 years, says Aurangzeb

Read here for details.