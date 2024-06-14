AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-14

‘IT industry’s budgetary proposals completely overlooked’

Tahir Amin Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The information technology industry’s budgetary proposals were completely overlooked, despite repeated assurances given by the government, which has left the industry vulnerable and would continue to face challenges in a highly competitive international landscape.

This was stated by Muhammad Zohaib Khan, chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) who expressed apprehensions that it is a consultation-less budget.

On the contrary, the salaried class is now burdened with even higher income tax; which will further fuel the brain drain of the skilled workforce from the IT industry of Pakistan. The situation was already alarming vis-à-vis taxes and human resource availability; and, P@SHA has, time and again, duly presented the facts and relevant proposals to the government, he added.

Ali Ihsan, senior vice chairman of P@SHA, lambasted the government that it has signed death warrant of the IT industry through this budget; which has been drafted in a vacuum without keeping the stakeholders on board. The government should have been aware that the last saviour of Pakistan’s economy is IT industry – be it exports, current account management, employment generation or foreign direct investment (FDI).

Khan explained that the IT industry is already facing a dearth of skilled and highly-skilled workforce; catering to various emerging and expanding verticals and niches. The government should have given a special package to the human resource pool to enable IT companies continue with the momentum of double-digit growth in IT exports, he added.

The chairman P@SHA stated that federal budget 2024-25 failed to incorporate P@SHA’s proposals aimed at robust growth of the IT industry. Whereas, allocation of Rs79 billion is primarily for the government’s own projects and IT parks – IT industry as a whole or IT companies have been neglected, he added.

On taxation measures, P@SHA chief emphasized that the burden on IT companies is further compounded by the failure to address the challenges posed by remote worker tax regime. Ironically, instead of removing the anomalies in current tax laws, additional taxes have been levied on imports of equipment and GST on hardware has been counterproductively enhanced from five percent to 10 percent.

Khan stressed that the budget directly contradicts the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT) claims of supporting the industry for investments and exports – vital issues remain unresolved and neglected; which has left the industry vulnerable and it would have to continue to face the challenges in a highly-competitive international landscape.

Khan stated that IT industry seeks clarification and demands necessary amendments in the finance bill to ensure that Pakistan’s IT sector continues on its spectacular growth trajectory. The current budget fails to fulfill the promises repeatedly made by the government. It is a consultation-less budget, he lamented.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes IT sector P@SHA IT industry FBR IT MOITT Muhammad Zohaib Khan Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 budgetary proposals Live budget 2024 2025 IT industry budget

Comments

200 characters

‘IT industry’s budgetary proposals completely overlooked’

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Punjab’s debt stock may stand at Rs1.685trn at June-end

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Punjab to get Rs3.683trn from Federal Divisible Pool

Aurangzeb vows to raise tax-to-GDP ratio to 13pc

Wind projects’ tariff issues stay unresolved: Islamabad should not expect any investment from DFC: US team

Study of transmission line SCS: NPCC may send engineers as Chinese team not coming

Incentives to deserving classes: Ogra, ministry asked to elucidate mechanism

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

Read more stories